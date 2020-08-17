Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces fundraiser for 2021 festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has announced its partnership with Express Feedback for Good and its goal to generate over $35,000 for the 94th festival in 2021.

The fundraiser will be a 30-day campaign, and the proceeds will be used to attract high school and professional bands to the Grand Feature Parade and enhance entertainment at 2021 festival events, according to a news release from the Apple Blossom Festival.

Participants can register and complete consumer surveys about national brands, and each time you share your opinion on that brand, you will generate $2 from the Apple Blossom Festival. Each participant can complete up to 75 surveys.

You can find more information and register here.

Participants’ information, such as name and email, will not be sold or distributed to third-party companies and will only be seen by the festival.

