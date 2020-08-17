Advertisement

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces fundraiser for 2021 festival

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Logo.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Logo.(Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has announced its partnership with Express Feedback for Good and its goal to generate over $35,000 for the 94th festival in 2021.

The fundraiser will be a 30-day campaign, and the proceeds will be used to attract high school and professional bands to the Grand Feature Parade and enhance entertainment at 2021 festival events, according to a news release from the Apple Blossom Festival.

Participants can register and complete consumer surveys about national brands, and each time you share your opinion on that brand, you will generate $2 from the Apple Blossom Festival. Each participant can complete up to 75 surveys.

You can find more information and register here.

Participants’ information, such as name and email, will not be sold or distributed to third-party companies and will only be seen by the festival.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UVA custodial staff determined to keep buildings safe from COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Disinfecting surfaces is just one of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with students coming back to UVA in a few weeks, the custodial staff at the school is ready to take on this new challenge.

Local

VPAS recruiting families for virtual visits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Valley Program for Aging Services and James Madison University are collaborating to create a virtual Caregivers Community Network program beginning in September.

Local

RV sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The RV Center is about 75% down in inventory compared to other Summers, and the demand continues.

Local

UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
The University of Virginia School of Law reported today that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, just days before classes were set to begin.

Latest News

State

Natural Bridge State Park faces uncertain financial future

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
Virginia’s Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan that was taken out to purchase the land several years ago.

State

12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.

State

Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat overturns in Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 734 on Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 17, Virginia has had 107,421 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Elkton community organizes drive-thru birthday parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
The Elkton community is coming together to celebrate one of their own as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

News

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrests Elkton man, finds meth lab materials in truck

Updated: 8 hours ago