Shenandoah Co. Public Schools offers Schoology webinar for upcoming year

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools will officially launch its 2020-2021 Parent Academy with a “Schoology for Parents” webinar on Aug. 27.

The webinar will help to teach parents about virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents will learn how to take a better look at their child’s lessons and communicate with teachers virtually.

On Aug. 21, a tutorial video on Schoology will be posted on the school district’s Parent Academy webpage, along with additional information for parents about virtual learning. Parents can then email any questions they may have to jasager@shenandoah.k12.va.us, which will be answered on the live webinar.

The webinar will take place on Aug. 27 at noon. For those who can’t make it, the webinar will be recorded and posted by SCPS for parents to access.

More information on Schoology and SCPS Parent Academy can be found here.

