State senator charged with ‘injury’ to Confederate monument

(WHSV)
By WAVY, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia say a state senator has been charged with two felonies for her alleged involvement in the damaging of a large Confederate monument during protests in the city of Portsmouth.

WAVY-TV reports Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

The monument stands on a site where slaves were once punished.

It consists of a large obelisk and statues of four Confederate military personnel.

Heads were ripped off some of the statues while one was pulled down during protests in June.

Police said a local school board member, as well as members of the NAACP and the public defender’s office, face charges as well.

