Suspect in October robberies indicted by Grand Jury

About a week and a half after the series of armed robberies in Harrisonburg hotel parking lots, police said Upton had been captured in another state.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, 57-year-old Jerry Upton was indicted by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to multiple robberies in Harrisonburg last year.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Upton was one of two people who robbed multiple people at gunpoint near the Howard Johnson Motel on Oct. 11, 2019, and was arrested in Georgia almost two weeks later with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said they received a call on the Friday evening of Oct. 11 for a report of an armed robbery in the area of the Howard Johnson on Linda Lane. When officers responded, they believed, based on the information they had, that a suspect had fled inside one of the motel rooms.

In response, police surrounded the motel.

According to a victim, Upton and another man held him at gunpoint and robbed the victim and someone else of personal belongings in their vehicles in the parking lot of the motel. Then, the suspects allegedly made the man drive them to the Hampton Inn, where they robbed three other people in the hotel parking lot before making the man drive them back to Lowe’s, where they took off on foot in the parking lot.

Upton is set to appear back in court on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

He is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

