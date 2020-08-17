UVA counseling service offers advice to incoming first year students on staying connected

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many first-year University of Virginia students living on grounds will have to navigate socializing and transitioning during a pandemic. That’s why Nicole Ruzak, the director of Counseling and Psychological Services, is weighing in on how first year students can stay connected.

Ruzek says the school has made a concerted effort to hold virtual group counseling sessions. She says the counseling center is expanding virtual programming to reach more students, especially for first years, to help them manage anxiety and stay connected.

“Reaching out to fellow students, maybe you can’t have the usual coffee experience that you might have had before, but you can still connect either remotely if you’re not in the same place or can go for a safe walk,” Ruzek said.

She also advises first-year students to reach out to their RAs if they’re living in the dorms. They will be able to provide additional support during this unprecedented transition.

