Advertisement

UVA custodial staff determined to keep buildings safe from COVID-19

UVA custodial staff working around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
UVA custodial staff working around the clock to prevent the spread of COVID-19.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Disinfecting surfaces is just one of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with students coming back to the University of Virginia in a few weeks, the custodial staff at the university is ready to take on this new challenge.

“We have to be on point 110% every single time,” Reggie McGhee of the Housekeeping Department at UVA said.

In-person learning for UVA students begins September 8 and McGhee says his team has been adhering to the new cleaning protocols for months.

“Making sure we’re hitting all of those touch points in those entrance ways, restrooms, water fountains, handrails like we normally would do, but now we are really focusing on that right now,” McGhee said.

McGee’s responsible for managing the custodial staff in 18 buildings. He is determined to keep the spaces virus-free.

“We have a one-minute disinfect that we use and that’s much better,” McGhee said.

So far, no custodial staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. Vibha Buckingham of Facilities Management is looking to keep it that way.

“I have a fabulous team, they truly care about the students. They’re like extended family and they want to keep them safe,” Buckingham said. “They are on the forefront of what is going on and making a tremendous contribution to the safety and well-being of our community.”

On top of the extra cleaning precautions, the school has installed 2,600 sanitizing stations in buildings on grounds. The school has also created a foot lever to open bathroom doors so they’re touch-free.

McGhee says this job is personal, especially this year. He also has a daughter in college.

“I really treat this like my own kid was going here and the staff do too. We want to put it out there that UVA is a safe place. These buildings are safe and we welcome the students when they come back,” McGhee said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Judge: Outside experts can visit immigrant detention center

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two outside experts will be allowed to inspect an immigration detention center in Virginia that has seen the worst coronavirus outbreak at any such facility in the nation, a federal judge said during a virtual hearing Monday.

Local

New Market Independence Day Celebration canceled

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The New Market Independence Day Celebration that was rescheduled for Sept. 12 has been canceled.

Local

New Market announces Birthday Bag program

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Residents and visitors of New Market can go to the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center to pick up a free birthday bag and a map of New Market, which will take you to local businesses who will hand out free coupons, gifts and other treats.

Back To School

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come September 8.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival announces fundraiser for 2021 festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has announced its partnership with Express Feedback for Good and its goal to generate over $35,000 for the 94th festival in 2021.

Local

VPAS recruiting families for virtual visits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Valley Program for Aging Services and James Madison University are collaborating to create a virtual Caregivers Community Network program beginning in September.

Local

RV sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The RV Center is about 75% down in inventory compared to other Summers, and the demand continues.

Local

UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
The University of Virginia School of Law reported today that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, just days before classes were set to begin.

State

Natural Bridge State Park faces uncertain financial future

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
Virginia’s Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan that was taken out to purchase the land several years ago.

State

12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.