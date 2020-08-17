UVA custodial staff determined to keep buildings safe from COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Disinfecting surfaces is just one of the ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with students coming back to the University of Virginia in a few weeks, the custodial staff at the university is ready to take on this new challenge.

“We have to be on point 110% every single time,” Reggie McGhee of the Housekeeping Department at UVA said.

In-person learning for UVA students begins September 8 and McGhee says his team has been adhering to the new cleaning protocols for months.

“Making sure we’re hitting all of those touch points in those entrance ways, restrooms, water fountains, handrails like we normally would do, but now we are really focusing on that right now,” McGhee said.

McGee’s responsible for managing the custodial staff in 18 buildings. He is determined to keep the spaces virus-free.

“We have a one-minute disinfect that we use and that’s much better,” McGhee said.

So far, no custodial staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. Vibha Buckingham of Facilities Management is looking to keep it that way.

“I have a fabulous team, they truly care about the students. They’re like extended family and they want to keep them safe,” Buckingham said. “They are on the forefront of what is going on and making a tremendous contribution to the safety and well-being of our community.”

On top of the extra cleaning precautions, the school has installed 2,600 sanitizing stations in buildings on grounds. The school has also created a foot lever to open bathroom doors so they’re touch-free.

McGhee says this job is personal, especially this year. He also has a daughter in college.

“I really treat this like my own kid was going here and the staff do too. We want to put it out there that UVA is a safe place. These buildings are safe and we welcome the students when they come back,” McGhee said.

