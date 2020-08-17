Virginians asked to report unsolicited seeds directly to USDA

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is asking all Virginians to report any packages with unsolicited seeds using the USDA’s Unsolicited Seed Self-Reporting Form following the recent appearance of packages from China.

You should not open the packets or plant any seeds, which are currently an unknown product and could be an invasive plant species. Such invasive species damage the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.

Residents will receive directions while completing the report on how and where to mail the seeds and the accompanying packaging material.

More on the unsolicited packages can be found at the USDA’s Unsolicited Seeds webpage.

