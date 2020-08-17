Advertisement

Virginians asked to report unsolicited seeds directly to USDA

Residents will receive directions while completing the report on how and where to mail the seeds and the accompanying packaging material.
The USDA says unsolicited seed packages are arriving from China.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is asking all Virginians to report any packages with unsolicited seeds using the USDA’s Unsolicited Seed Self-Reporting Form following the recent appearance of packages from China.

You should not open the packets or plant any seeds, which are currently an unknown product and could be an invasive plant species. Such invasive species damage the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops.

More on the unsolicited packages can be found at the USDA’s Unsolicited Seeds webpage.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

