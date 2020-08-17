VPAS recruiting families for virtual visits

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) and James Madison University are collaborating to create a virtual Caregivers Community Network program beginning in September.

The virtual Caregivers Community Network will match pairs of JMU students with families that are caring for an elder adult, according to a news release from VPAS. These online visits are designed to help alleviate social isolation that the elderly and their families that are taking care of them are going through at this time during COVID-19.

Students who enroll will participate in a one-hour virtual visit each week, according to the news release.

“The COVID pandemic has stressed family caregivers and made many older adults feel more isolated than ever,” said Kathy Guisewite, CCN Coordinator. “These weekly visits will help to ease the strain so families can stay mentally, emotionally, and physically healthy during this difficult time.”

VPAS encourages families from all over Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to apply for the program, which can be done by contacting Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator, at kathy@vpas.info or by calling 540-471-5633.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.