Advertisement

VPAS recruiting families for virtual visits

VPAS helps older adults during the pandemic.
VPAS helps older adults during the pandemic.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) and James Madison University are collaborating to create a virtual Caregivers Community Network program beginning in September.

The virtual Caregivers Community Network will match pairs of JMU students with families that are caring for an elder adult, according to a news release from VPAS. These online visits are designed to help alleviate social isolation that the elderly and their families that are taking care of them are going through at this time during COVID-19.

Students who enroll will participate in a one-hour virtual visit each week, according to the news release.

“The COVID pandemic has stressed family caregivers and made many older adults feel more isolated than ever,” said Kathy Guisewite, CCN Coordinator. “These weekly visits will help to ease the strain so families can stay mentally, emotionally, and physically healthy during this difficult time.”

VPAS encourages families from all over Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to apply for the program, which can be done by contacting Kathy Guisewite, Caregivers Community Network Coordinator, at kathy@vpas.info or by calling 540-471-5633.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

RV sales increase during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The RV Center is about 75% down in inventory compared to other Summers, and the demand continues.

Local

UVA Law School reports positive COVID-19 test in student body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
The University of Virginia School of Law reported today that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, just days before classes were set to begin.

State

Natural Bridge State Park faces uncertain financial future

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Roanoke Times, Associated Press
Virginia’s Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan that was taken out to purchase the land several years ago.

State

12 charged after another ‘unlawful assembly’ declared in Richmond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Richmond police have arrested twelve people after an “unlawful assembly” was declared in the city late Sunday night.

Latest News

State

Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat overturns in Atlantic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 734 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, August 17, Virginia has had 107,421 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Elkton community organizes drive-thru birthday parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
The Elkton community is coming together to celebrate one of their own as she celebrates her 33rd birthday.

News

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrests Elkton man, finds meth lab materials in truck

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Local colleges and universities plan for Fall semester

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Last day for United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s virtual Stuff the Bus

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Sunday, Aug. 16th is the last day of The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Stuff the Bus. They began collecting donations for school supplies for the upcoming school year on Aug. 6th.