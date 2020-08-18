Advertisement

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.(Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.

She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before. But what she did not say is that the very same “cages” were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.

A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention:

MICHELLE OBAMA, on Americans: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted.

Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.

At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.

When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.

The former first lady was correct, however, in addressing the removal of children from parents at the border.

The Obama administration separated migrant children from families under certain limited circumstances, like when the child’s safety appeared at risk or when the parent had a serious criminal history.

But family separations as a matter of routine came about because of Trump’s “zero tolerance” enforcement policy, which he eventually suspended because of the uproar. Obama had no such policy.

___

EDITOR'S NOTE — A look at the veracity of claims by political figures.

___

Find AP Fact Checks at http://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Elderly couple finds love during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
An eldery couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.

National

An eldery couple has found love in the time of coronavirus

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
An eldery couple has found love in the time of coronavirus.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 17

Updated: 2 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 17

Latest News

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway.

National

Noted photographer Dan Budnik dies in Arizona at age 87

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87.

Local

JMU offers support to early career teachers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
First, second and third-year teachers can be connected with instructional coaches to help them navigate the uncharted waters of not only becoming a new teacher but also potentially working in remote-learning environments.

News

That umbrella will be your friend this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rather crisp under clear skies overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations, mid to upper 50s for the Valley with a few spots at 60. A few areas of fog after midnight. TUESDAY: Starting out the morning with temperature rising into the 60s and patchy fog. A secondary front will stall near the region Tuesday through the end of the week. Sunny to start and then clouds building in for the day. A few isolated, spotty showers and an isolated storm generally after about 2pm and this will continue into the evening. Still a warm day despite the activity, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Activity will be more spotty for the day and will continue through about midnight but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with fog.

National Politics

Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden.

News

Del. Runion to introduce COVID-19 limited immunity bill at special session

Updated: 3 hours ago
Legislative leaders will gather for the General Assembly Special Session beginning Aug. 18, where one local delegate will introduce a bill to protect people from COVID-19-related civil claims. House Bill 5019, introduced Delegate Chris Reunion (R-Rockingham) alongside chief co-patron Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield), provides limited immunity to persons in a civil claim of transmission or exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This bill would protect individuals, corporations, nonprofit corporations, business trusts, estates, trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, sole proprietorships, associations, and joint ventures. Those who design, manufacture, label, or distribute any personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic would also be protected from civil claims under HB 5019. Runion said COVID-19 guidelines are rapidly changing and sometimes hard to keep up with, but he said this bill will not apply to bad actors or gross negligence and those people should be held responsible. “There are many new rules, the rules have changed significantly and so here’s an opportunity for us to take some of that emotion and some of that risk away from folks and just focus on everybody getting through this,” Runion said. Runion said people who are trying their best to stop the spread should not be penalized in a civil claim. Other states have adopted similar legislation during the pandemic, and Runion said he is optimistic about taking this bill to Richmond.