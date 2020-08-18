Advertisement

Del. Runion to introduce COVID-19 limited immunity bill at special session

(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Legislative leaders will gather for the General Assembly Special Session beginning Aug. 18, where one local delegate will introduce a bill to protect people from COVID-19-related civil claims.

House Bill 5019, introduced Delegate Chris Reunion (R-Rockingham) alongside chief co-patron Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield), provides limited immunity to persons in a civil claim of transmission or exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

This bill would protect individuals, corporations, nonprofit corporations, business trusts, estates, trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, sole proprietorships, associations, and joint ventures.

Those who design, manufacture, label, or distribute any personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic would also be protected from civil claims under HB 5019.

Runion said COVID-19 guidelines are rapidly changing and sometimes hard to keep up with, but he said this bill will not apply to bad actors or gross negligence and those people should be held responsible.

“There are many new rules, the rules have changed significantly and so here’s an opportunity for us to take some of that emotion and some of that risk away from folks and just focus on everybody getting through this,” Runion said.

Runion said people who are trying their best to stop the spread should not be penalized in a civil claim.

Other states have adopted similar legislation during the pandemic, and Runion said he is optimistic about taking this bill to Richmond.

