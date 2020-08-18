FDA greenlights expansion of COVID-19 study to VCU Medical Center after positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Food and Drug Administration announced that they will allow VCU Medical Center to test a new COVID-19 drug after an independent group of researchers agreed.

The drug is being developed by CalciMedica. It is a potent and fast-acting inflammation-blocking drug that helps maintain oxygenation into the lungs. It is one of the few drugs in the country that can also be used in tandem with other drugs like Remdesivir and Dexamethasone.

Recently published data, reviewed and approved by a group of independent national experts, showed that the drug Auxora, plus standard of care, reduced ventilator use by more than 50% and more than doubled the rate of recovery compared to standard of care alone.

Expert Auxora developers at CalciMedica can explain how this therapy works and the scientific evidence that supports its potential to improve outcomes for severe COVID-19 pneumonia patients.

Because of this data, the FDA is expanding access of this drug to be used in up to 400 patients at 40 US locations, including Richmond, many of which are COVID-19 hotspots.

