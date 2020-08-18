Advertisement

FEMA gives masks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to distribute to nonprofits

NBC29 File.
NBC29 File.(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Emergency Management Association has donated 186,000 masks to the Habitat For Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to be distributed to nonprofits around the area.

In order for organizations to receive masks, they must contact Habitat’s store and fill out an application. Amy Allamong, the volunteer program manager for the nonprofit, says the distribution area includes more than just Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

“The distribution area includes 15 surrounding counties, so it’s actually quite a large distribution area, and we’re really trying to just reach out to everybody even in the rural counties,” Allamong said.

The full list of counties includes: Albemarle County, Amherst County, Appomattox County, Augusta County, Buckingham County, Campbell County, Charlotte County, City of Charlottesville, Cumberland County, Town of Farmville, Fluvanna County, Halifax County, City of Harrisonburg, Lunenburg County, City of Lynchburg, Mecklenburg County, Nelson County, Prince Edward County, Rockingham County, Town of South Boston, City of Staunton, and City of Waynesboro.

As of now, just about 35% of the masks have been distributed.

