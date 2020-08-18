First Alert Forecast: Stalled front will lead to a few showers and storms for the rest of the week

(WHSV) - A front will stall nearby this afternoon through the end of the week, which will increase our chance for showers and storms through Wednesday. Another disturbance will approach the area for the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Starting out the morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and patchy fog. A secondary front will stall near the region this afternoon through the end of the week. Sunny to start and then clouds building in for the day. A few isolated, spotty showers and an isolated storm generally after about 2pm and this will continue into the evening.

Still a warm day despite the activity, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Activity will be more spotty for the day and will continue through about midnight but not everyone will see rain. Staying mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s for the evening.

Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s with areas of fog. Mostly cloudy and mild for the day. Staying in the 60s for most of the morning, highs in the mid to upper 70s with some sunshine. An isolated early shower, then scattered showers with a few storms for the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the 60s and low 70s with the rain so it may feel a bit cool at times.

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower for the evening with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day. Right now it looks like the front will stall just south of the area. Close enough to keep the clouds in place but far enough to keep the day dry. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Still a warm day though with temperatures in the 70s with any rain. Activity will persist through midnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mild start in the mid 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

