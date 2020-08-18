Advertisement

Girl Scouts announce new French toast-flavored cookie

The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!”
The Girl Scouts have introduced a French toast-inspired cookie called “Toast-Yay!”(Source: Girl Scouts of the USA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Girl Scouts on Tuesday announced a new flavor for their 2021 cookie season.

Introducing: “Toast-Yay!” It’s a French toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing.

If you’re worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites, don’t worry. The Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online.

Cookie season for the Girl Scouts officially starts in January.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate report: Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National Politics

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

State

Judge to hear motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
A Richmond Circuit Court judge is scheduled to hear Attorney General Mark Herring’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit trying to block the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue filed by several Monument Avenue residents

State

Gov. Northam announces proposals to expand safe, fair voting access

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced three proposals for Virginians to have safe and fair access to the ballot box for the November 3 General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

Local

Stuarts Draft men charged with domestic assualt, kidnapping/abduction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction incident on Sunday, Aug. 16.

National

Walmart sales soar as US goes online for pandemic supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins, The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 3 - Lauren Steinbrecher

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 3 - Lauren Steinbrecher

National

Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
"I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 861 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, August 18, Virginia has had 108,282 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.