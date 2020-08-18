Advertisement

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission approves Purcell Park Master Plan

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has been working on the master plan for Purcell Park since June 2019. | Photo: WHSV
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has been working on the master plan for Purcell Park since June 2019. | Photo: WHSV
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a presentation in Monday nights meeting, the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee approved the Purcell Park Master Plan, which has been in the works since June 2019.

Creating the plan involved help from the community through focus groups, surveys, on-site playground workshops and stakeholder interviews.

Park facilities would get modernized and updated, including trails, basketball and tennis courts, and especially the Kid’s Castle.

Because of questionable funding for this Master Plan after budget changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian Mancini, the Parks and Recreation Assistant Director, said they plan to work on Purcell Park in phases.

“As some of our stuff ages, [updating] becomes more important for a number of reasons, safety reasons and upgrading to a more modern type of amenity,” Mancini said.

Phase 1 would include parking reconfiguration, floodplain reconnection, one basketball court and four tennis courts. The biggest focus of Phase 1 would be on the new Kid’s Castle.

Phase 2 would include a field for informal use, a sensory garden, a boardwalk, a new pavilion and pond overlook. It would also include a waterfall, artwork, a sledding hill and seating.

“The biggest issues that we’re dealing with in the parks and recreation department as a whole is modernization and then bringing our stuff up to today’s standards,” Mancini said. “A lot of things that were built and aged 20 or 30 years weren’t built to today’s standards so that Master Plan will correct some of that stuff.”

Some changes in the final phase of the Master Plan include an off-leash dog park, new pavilions, a rock climbing wall, and performance stage.

Mancini said Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation will now make some changes to the Master Plan based on recommendations from the advisory committee, then it will head to Harrisonburg City Council for approval.

