Harrisonburg voters have options for the upcoming election

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 Presidential Election is November 3rd and early voting in Virginia begins next month.

“There should be no problem for anyone to vote, and vote safely,” said Bill Nay, the Harrisonburg Electoral Board Vice Chairman and spokesperson.

The City of Harrisonburg and State of Virginia board of elections are working to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely.

“People scared can apply for absentee ballots,” Nay said. “If they’re worried about the mail service, they can personally bring them in to the registrar’s office all the way up through Election Day.”

There’s a 45-day window for absentee ballots to be cast as well as now heading in to the city’s municipal building during that time to vote.

“People can come in and vote anytime, Monday through Friday for that period from Sept. 18 all the way through October and also Saturday, October 24th and Saturday, October 31st, the precinct will be open,” Nay said.

Nay also suggests taking advantage of that time as it’s a safe way to submit your vote.

“The best way is to go in and vote in-person during that 45 day period,” Nay told WHSV. “They will not face crowds and they will be able to vote and see their vote and put their ballot into the machine to know that it’s been cast.”

If you still want to vote in-person on Election Day, health precautions will be made and the polls will be ready.

