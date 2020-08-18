Advertisement

Hurricane Camille made landfall, 51 years ago

Photos taken by local weather watcher Jack Cameron who was stationed at the Seabee base in Gulfport, MS when Camille hit. Photos were taken about a week or so after the storm hit.
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So many people and families were impacted and many lives destroyed when the remnant of hurricane Camille impacted Virginia in August of 1969. We’ll share those stories on August 18th.

On August 17th, 1969, hurricane Camille made landfall on the Mississippi Gulf coast near Pass Christian.

August 17, 1969
Hurricane Camille is only one of four category 5 hurricanes to make landfall on the U.S. It’s also the second most powerful in terms of maximum wind speed and minimum pressure.

Category 5 Landfall HurricaneMaximum WindsMinimum PressureLandfall
Labor Day Hurricane, 1935185 mph892 mbFlorida Keys
Hurricane Camille, 1969173 mph900 mbMS Gulf Coast
Hurricane Andrew, 1992174 mph922 mbSouth Floria
Hurricane Michael, 2018160 mph919 mbFlorida Panhandle

In fact we don’t officially know the full extent of the maximum winds for Hurricane Camille because the storm was so powerful, it destroyed all the weather instruments in the area of landfall.

Just as destructive as the winds, is the powerful storm surge. The official surge was 24′ in Pass Christian. This led to extensive damage all across the Gulf Coast region.

These photos below were taken by our local weather watcher Jack Cameron of Fishersville. In August of 1969, Cameron was stationed at the Seabee base in Gulfport, MS. He took these pictures in the days after the storm.

Cameron says “It wasn’t just the wind but even more damaging was to storm surge that topped the 28 foot protective rail beam. I’ve always loved getting pictures in and around weather events, but our team was hunkered down in the communications shack bunker for this one.”

So many lives were lost in this storm. Along the Gulf Coast, 143 lives were lost.

Up to 10″ of rain fell across the Gulf Coast. We know that number triples in some areas of Nelson county but the exact maximum rainfall number in Virginia will never be known. It wasn’t until after hurricane Camille came the Saffir-Simpson hurricane rating scale, the one we use today.

Civil engineer Hebert Saffir and Robert Simpson, former director of the National Hurricane Center created the Saffir-Simpson scale and it was implemented in 1973.

