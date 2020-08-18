JMU offers support to early career teachers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has partnered with the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State University to help teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. John Aldarode, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at JMU, said in classes, students will focus on how to prepare to teach in remote and virtual learning environments.

“When [students] likely started at JMU with the intention of teaching in traditional bricks and mortar classrooms, so it’s an immediate focus on how to adjust our coursework, our classes, and experiences so that students are ready to walk out into the classroom, even if it’s not the classroom they intended,” Aldarode said.

First, second and third-year teachers can be connected with instructional coaches to help them navigate the uncharted waters of not only becoming a new teacher but also potentially working in remote-learning environments. This will be offered free of charge.

“How do we respond to this and how do we make sure that we support teachers and young learners to endure the disruption nationally and internationally is minimalized for those who are just learning about fractions or they’re just reading their first book,” Aldarode said.

Lastly, he said they plan to provide professional learning opportunities to all teachers during the academic year as they run into barriers and challenges associated with distanced learning.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.