JMU students express concern after an increase of COVID-19 cases at UNC

Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported they were converting to all virtual classes after an increase in COVID-19 cases, James Madison University students say they have concerns with returning next week.

Within their first week of returning back to campus, UNC at Chapel Hill reported 135 new COVID-19 cases within one week of returning.

While most students don’t return or move into Harrisonburg until this weekend, some students already returned to campus Tuesday afternoon.

William Vest, a senior at James Madison University, said he hopes JMU and other colleges in the Commonwealth look at this as a cautionary tale.

“Thinking about coming back has been very strange,” Vest said. " I’m nervous about everyone coming together and I don’t know, it’s going to be very weird.”

Vest said he knows JMU has worked since the spring on their return plan, but would like more precautions to be taken before students make their way back to class.

”A lot more effort could go into it in terms of like testing,” Vest said. " I’ve heard people are saying they’re going to put up signs on campus for a mask. That’s great and all but how many people are going to listen to that.”

Other students said they are confident JMU’s return plan will work but hope the university is taking note of what happened at UNC.

“Universities across the nation will learn from one another what they’re faults were and what worked for them,” Madison Przybocki, a senior, said. “I think JMU will keep a close eye on that I trust that they will keep us safe and keep the community safe as well.”

The City of Harrisonburg just last week passed an ordinance banning gatherings of more than 50 people. The university also has a policy set in place requiring students not to gather in groups larger than ten on and off-campus.

Every student WHSV spoke with agreed that stopping the spread is not just the university’s responsibility.

“I feel like everyone should check themselves and what they’re doing,” Allie Garrison, a sophomore, said. “The sooner everyone is safe with themselves and their friend groups I feel like the sooner life will be able to come back to normal and we’ll be able to do the stuff that we enjoy doing.”

A spokesperson for JMU said they are constantly looking at regional and local data on the spread of the coronavirus. University health officials are also analyzing what happened at UNC and are looking at what can be tweaked in JMU’s return plan.

