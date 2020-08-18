Judge to hear motion to dismiss Lee statue lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Circuit Court judge is scheduled to hear Attorney General Mark Herring’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit trying to block the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue filed by several Monument Avenue residents

This is the third lawsuit brought on by Monument Avenue residents, and it argues that Gov. Ralph Northam exceeded his authority and violated the state constitution when he ordered the statue removed.

The residents are represented by the former Republican Party of Virginia chair, Patrick McSweeney.

“No individual Virginian—whether a living resident of Monument Avenue or a long dead predecessor in title—may force the Commonwealth of 2020 to continue to broadcast a message with which it disagrees and does not wish to be associated...The statue has become an ever-more-painful wound and a focus of the anger and frustration felt by many who continue to suffer the effects of the disgraceful institution the Confederacy fought to protect,” said in his motion to dismiss the case.

The hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Tuesday

