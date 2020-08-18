Longtime JMU men’s swimming & diving coach passes away

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Longtime JMU men’s swimming & diving head coach Charlie Arnold has passed away at the age of 93, the university announced Tuesday. Arnold was the first head coach in the program’s history. The men’s swimming & diving program no longer participates in varsity competition at JMU.

Press Release from JMU

Charles “Charlie” Arnold, former head coach of the James Madison University men’s swimming and diving program, passed away Monday, August 10, in nearby Penn Laird. He was 93.

Arnold joined JMU Athletics in the fall of 1973, becoming the first head coach for the men’s swimming and diving program. He was tasked with the challenge of recruiting, eventually building a championship team.

In 19 seasons, he compiled an overall record of 175-80, including 155-67 against NCAA Division I competition. Under Arnold’s guidance, the Dukes competed at the junior varsity level for only two seasons before transitioning to the Division I level.

In his first season on the big stage (1976-77), he led the Dukes to a record of 11-3 and finished sixth overall at the state meet. Arnold helped JMU claim three consecutive state titles and 11 winning records.

Arnold was also involved in the local Harrisonburg community, providing swim lessons at the “Charlie Arnold Swim School.”

In his final season with the Dukes (1991-92), Arnold was named Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year and guided the program to its first CAA title.

Former men's swimming and diving head coach Charles Arnold helped build a championship program, leading the Dukes to their first CAA Title.



Our thoughts are with Arnold family.



📰 | https://t.co/Phu4psna5T pic.twitter.com/R3Y3ofHqMR — JMU Swimming&Diving (@JMUSwimDive) August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.