Advertisement

Noted photographer Dan Budnik dies in Arizona at age 87

Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87.
Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died in Arizona at age 87.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik, noted for his portraits of artists in New York in the 1960s along with the civil rights movement and Native American culture, has died. He was 87.

Budnik died last Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson, his nephew Kim Newton said Monday.

In 1958, Budnik documented the Youth March for Integrated Schools to the White House and Lincoln Memorial and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.

Budnik also was known for his striking portraits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just moments after his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. TIME magazine chose one of Budnik’s portraits of King for its “I Have a Dream” 50th anniversary issue in 2013.

Budnik also photographed every stage of the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama in 1965.

Born in Mineola, Long Island, Budnik followed his sister Vera to Los Angeles but returned to New York after graduating high school to study painting.

He was accepted into the prestigious Magnum Photos group in 1957 and photographed atrocities in Cuba the following year. His Cuba photos were published in Life, Sports Illustrated and Vogue magazines.

By the late 1960s, Budnik began to devote much of his time to Native American causes. He photographed the elders of 20 Native American nations across the country.

Friendships he built within the Hopi nation led him to settle in Arizona in the late 1970s.

Budnik also befriended famed painter Georgia O’Keeffe and often stayed with her at the Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico.

He shot a series of iconic late images of O’Keeffe, which were published in People magazine in 1975.

Budnik was awarded the American Society of Media Photographers Honor Award in 1999.

Newton said his uncle “could capture moments” and “cared about the underdog” and saw things from a unique point of view.

“He had a very good sense of people and how those people were reacting to the times and he could capture that essence. I think that was one of his greatest skills,” said Newton, who has been a photojournalism professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson for the 13 years.

Besides Newton, Budnik is survived by his son Aaron Budnik, who is a rare books dealer in London, and grandson Riley Budnik.

Newton said Budnik is scheduled to be buried Wednesday at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, where he moved to about 15 years ago and lived there for about six years.

___

This story has been corrected based on updated information to accurately refer to the years Budnik lived in Flagstaff and Tucson.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 17

Updated: 1 hour ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Monday, August 17

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden and the Democrats are highlighting the party’s inclusive “big tent” Monday night as their 2020 National Convention gets underway.

Local

JMU offers support to early career teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
First, second and third-year teachers can be connected with instructional coaches to help them navigate the uncharted waters of not only becoming a new teacher but also potentially working in remote-learning environments.

Latest News

News

That umbrella will be your friend this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rather crisp under clear skies overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations, mid to upper 50s for the Valley with a few spots at 60. A few areas of fog after midnight. TUESDAY: Starting out the morning with temperature rising into the 60s and patchy fog. A secondary front will stall near the region Tuesday through the end of the week. Sunny to start and then clouds building in for the day. A few isolated, spotty showers and an isolated storm generally after about 2pm and this will continue into the evening. Still a warm day despite the activity, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Activity will be more spotty for the day and will continue through about midnight but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with fog.

National Politics

Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Democrats kick off their 2020 convention and prepare to nominate Joe Biden.

News

Del. Runion to introduce COVID-19 limited immunity bill at special session

Updated: 1 hours ago
Legislative leaders will gather for the General Assembly Special Session beginning Aug. 18, where one local delegate will introduce a bill to protect people from COVID-19-related civil claims. House Bill 5019, introduced Delegate Chris Reunion (R-Rockingham) alongside chief co-patron Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield), provides limited immunity to persons in a civil claim of transmission or exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This bill would protect individuals, corporations, nonprofit corporations, business trusts, estates, trusts, partnerships, limited liability companies, sole proprietorships, associations, and joint ventures. Those who design, manufacture, label, or distribute any personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic would also be protected from civil claims under HB 5019. Runion said COVID-19 guidelines are rapidly changing and sometimes hard to keep up with, but he said this bill will not apply to bad actors or gross negligence and those people should be held responsible. “There are many new rules, the rules have changed significantly and so here’s an opportunity for us to take some of that emotion and some of that risk away from folks and just focus on everybody getting through this,” Runion said. Runion said people who are trying their best to stop the spread should not be penalized in a civil claim. Other states have adopted similar legislation during the pandemic, and Runion said he is optimistic about taking this bill to Richmond.

News

JMU offers support to early career teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
James Madison University has partnered with the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia State University to help teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. John Aldarode, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning at JMU, said in classes, students will focus on how to prepare to teach in remote and virtual learning environments. “When [students] likely started at JMU with the intention of teaching in traditional bricks and mortar classrooms, so it’s an immediate focus on how to adjust our coursework, our classes, and experiences so that students are ready to walk out into the classroom, even if it’s not the classroom they intended,” Aldarode said. First, second and third-year teachers can be connected with instructional coaches to help them navigate the uncharted waters of not only becoming a new teacher but also potentially working in remote-learning environments. This will be offered free of charge. “How do we respond to this and how do we make sure that we support teachers and young learners to endure the disruption nationally and internationally is minimalized for those who are just learning about fractions or they’re just reading their first book,” Aldarode said. Lastly, he said they plan to provide professional learning opportunities to all teachers during the academic year as they run into barriers and challenges associated with distanced learning.

News

Early voting in Harrisonburg

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro work together to meet childcare needs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are working together to meet anticipated childcare needs for elementary school-aged kids due to the COVID-19 pandemic.