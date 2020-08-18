PECO and Harrisonburg Police Department hold first meet-and-greet event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new partnership in Harrisonburg is bringing together police officers and community members.

The People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley and Harrisonburg Police Department held their first meet-and-greet event on Monday night at the Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg.

The goal was to build relationships in the community between the officials and residents.

“It was a meaningful step that will enhance our police department and our citizens’ relationship,” Stan Maclin, a community activist and member of PECO said. “We want to do that. I believe we have the ability to be an all-American city and we can be an example to others.”

More meet-and-greets will be scheduled for other districts soon.

