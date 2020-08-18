Riggleman excels in return to the mound

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Adam Riggleman admits he didn’t have lofty goals for the summer of 2020.

“My expectations for myself were pretty low coming out for the summer,” said Riggleman, who’s pitched for the Broadway Bruins of the Rockingham County Baseball League. “I just wanted to pitch again.”

Riggleman’s journey over the last few years has been anything but easy. In 2019, he underwent Tommy John Surgery after pitching just 11.1 innings during his sophomore season at NCAA Division II Glenville State College in West Virginia. Riggleman rehabbed quickly and was preparing to pitch again at GSC in 2020 when the season was shut down early due to COVID-19.

“I got rid of my rehab in 11 months, (I) was really fast through it,” said Riggleman. “I was getting ready to start a game and...that Saturday was when sports got canceled all over the nation.”

With his junior season of college baseball shut down, Riggleman joined the Broadway Bruins for the 2020 RCBL campaign. He went 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA during the regular season to earn RCBL Pitcher of the Year honors. In the postseason Riggleman has continued his success on the mound. He’s made three playoff starts, throwing 20 innings, striking out 27 batters, and posting a 2.25 ERA. In the deciding game five of the RCBL semifinal series between Broadway and Bridgewater, Riggleman threw six shutout innings to lead the Bruins to a 1-0 win and a berth in the RCBL Finals.

“I have thrown well all summer,” said Riggleman. “I didn’t know what to expect out of myself. Just knowing that I can still play baseball at a high level, it’s just been awesome for me.”

Broadway and New Market will meet Wednesday night in game of the best-of-seven RCBL Finals. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field.

