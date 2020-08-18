Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to forced entry call Tuesday

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Tuesday morning for an alleged forced entry incident in Quicksburg.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of Quicksburg Road. The caller alleged that at least two people, a male and a female, forced entry into her apartment.

According to the caller, the man was armed with a firearm, and investigators believe that the suspects left the scene in a vehicle after being confronted by the caller. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspects and the caller may be in association with one another.

