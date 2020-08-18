Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to forced entry call Tuesday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Tuesday morning for an alleged forced entry incident in Quicksburg.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 10:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of Quicksburg Road. The caller alleged that at least two people, a male and a female, forced entry into her apartment.

According to the caller, the man was armed with a firearm, and investigators believe that the suspects left the scene in a vehicle after being confronted by the caller. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspects and the caller may be in association with one another.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

