“Spirit Rock” at James Madison University sees damage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “Spirit Rock” at James Madison University is a symbol of expression and is constantly changing with new designs by students. Recently some of the paint on the rock has come off. At this time the cause is unknown.

The rock was painted at the “March for Our Lives” march on the university’s campus this past June.

Daerenz Lyons is the Vice President of JMU’s NAACP chapter and was at the march.

“I decided to incorporate the Spirit Rock because that’s such a integrate part of JMU’s culture. People paint the rock with different things going , different situations, you know, so I was like ‘why not paint the rock for this one,‘” Lyons said. The design said “No Justice No peace” on one side and “Black Lives Matter” on the other.

Daerenz Lyons believes the damage to the rock was done out of a place of hate.

“We’re like okay well we’re painting over something that someone else painted so if someone else paints over what we painted like... as long as it’s still like a positive message or it’s still very inclusive like we all really, it is what it is. But, the fact that the “Black” in “Black Lives Matter” was ripped off just doesn’t sit right,” Lyons said.

Lyons said he was going to paint the rock, but wanted to leave it for people to see. “I was actually myself going to paint over it yesterday, but I wanted it to sit there for a couple of days because it sat there for a couple of days before I saw it,” Lyons said.

Monday the university released a statement from the Vice President of Student Affairs, Tim Miller. The statement read, “I reached out to the @jmunaacp leadership this morning to check in and see how they wanted to proceed. I have also reached out to investigate this incident and determine who did this. From there we will continue to talk with the JMU NAACP leadership on how we want to proceed. This is unacceptable and our Black students deserve better than this,” Miller said.

“It’s way bigger than you, it’s way bigger than the next person and the person beside you, it’s gonna take a collaborative effort,” Lyons said.

Lyons said they are planning to repaint the rock in the future, but want to wait to get more student involved.

