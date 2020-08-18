Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro work together to meet childcare needs amid COVID-19 pandemic

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are working together to meet anticipated childcare needs for elementary school-aged kids due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grassroots initiative is called Creative Childcare Collaborative Coalition, or C4.

It's a joint effort by United Way SAW, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, the Waynesboro Family YMCA, Augusta Health, and the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, which has committed $250,000 to assist in subsidies.

Roughly 7,000 elementary school-aged children are in the greater SAW area, and right now school districts are trying to identify how many of those families need childcare.

C4 is developing the framework which follows CDC guidelines, and the childcare will be affordable based on income.

“You will see the same price points. You will see the same subsidy model. You’ll see the same hours,” Waynesboro Family YMCA Director, Jeff Fife stated. “Each program will be a little bit unique in delivery, because each school system is running out a different instructional model.”

C4 Coordinator, Diana Williams says they’re seeing a need in the community, and multiple public and private organizations are coming together to meet it.

“We feel confident that we will be able to expand as we need to and to also scale this back down when necessary,” Williams said.

Fife says C4 has a lot of needs right now including space, resources, school supplies, staff, and volunteers. Churches are stepping up to provide space.

Families needing childcare, and people or organizations wanting to help can email C4 at childcare@unitedwaysaw.org.

