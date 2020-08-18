Advertisement

Stuarts Draft men charged with domestic assualt, kidnapping/abduction

Anthony G. Breen (left) and Eugene L. Breen, Jr. (right) have been charged with domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction incident on Sunday, Aug. 16, according to Lt. Aaron LeVeck.

The incident occurred in the 800 black of Cold Springs Road in Stuarts Draft, near Hattons Curch.

According to LeVeck, a woman in her 30s reported being pushed and then struck twice in the face during an argument, and was then held down for approximately 30 minutes by two brothers.

Anthony G. Breen, 50, of Stuarts Draft and Eugene L. Breen, Jr., 57, of Stuarts Draft were both charged with domestic assault and kidnapping/abduction, and are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The Augusta County Sherriff’s Office said they can not identify the relationship of the brothers to the victim, but said that the incident was domestic-related.

