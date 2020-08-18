Advertisement

Thompson leads Shockers to RCBL Finals

Darrell Thompson has been dominant during the RCBL Playoffs.
Darrell Thompson has been dominant during the RCBL Playoffs.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Darrell Thompson has been dominant during the RCBL Playoffs.

The New Market lefty has been arguably the best pitcher during the postseason. He has made four appearances, logged 30 innings, and struck out 54 batters while posting a 0.90 ERA. Thompson has allowed just three earned runs during the RCBL Playoffs.

“I have run out of adjectives to describe Darrell,” said New Market manager Nolan Potts. “When he is on his game, he’s lights out.”

Thompson’s most recent gem came Monday night when he struck out 13 batters in a complete-game win over Grottoes, 4-2, in game five of the teams’ RCBL semifinal series. The former Shenandoah University star, who has pitched professionally at the independent level, was an All-RCBL Team pick after leading the league in innings pitched and strikeouts during the regular season. He’s taken his game to another level in the postseason.

“The first three or four games of the season I was giving up way too many two-strike hits and that was the big adjustment,” said Thompson. “I was getting ahead of guys 80% of the time but almost all the hits I was giving up were with two strikes. So I am really just trying to expand with two strikes, make them hits the pitches I want them to hit rather than leaving them fat over the zone and letting them do damage to the ball.”

New Market is preparing to play Broadway in the RCBL Finals. Game one of the best-of-seven series is scheduled to begin Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at JMU’s Eagle Field.

