Timeout with TJ: Episode 3 - Lauren Steinbrecher

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 3 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks with JMU women’s volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher. TJ and Lauren discuss the Dukes’ season getting postponed to the spring of 2021, how she became head coach at JMU, and how she balanced working with her husband who was previously an assistant coach for the Dukes. During “Top Five with TJ”, Steinbrecher talks about her five favorite venues for college volleyball.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify or listen to it here: https://whsvsportspodcast.podbean.com/e/episode-3-lauren-steinbrecher/

