Advertisement

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, people gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, people gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Monday from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people.

Finalized days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job, the regulation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services was to have taken effect Tuesday.

Monday's preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn bars the administration from enforcing the regulation until the case can be heard in court and decided. Block indicated he thought the Trump administration's so-called transgender rule is invalid in light of the Supreme Court ruling in June on a case involving similar issues in the context of job discrimination.

“When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact,” Block wrote in his order, suggesting the agency may want to reconsider. “Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it.”

The HHS health care rule was seen as a signal to President Donald Trump's social and religious conservative supporters that the administration remained squarely behind them after the shock of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated by Trump.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what (civil rights law) forbids.”

In a tweet, Trump called that “horrible & politically charged” and compared it to a shotgun blast in the faces of conservative Republicans.

The HHS rule sought to overturn Obama-era sex discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Similar to the underlying issues in the job discrimination case before the Supreme Court, the health care rule rests on the idea that sex is determined by biology. The Obama-era version relied on a broader understanding shaped by a person’s inner sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

The lawsuit against the Trump administration rule was brought by an advocacy group, the Human Rights Campaign, on behalf of two transgender women. One of the plaintiffs is an Army veteran, and the other a writer and activist.

Judge Block dismissed as “disingenuous” arguments from HHS that its rule was legally valid, and he wrote that the agency acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in enacting it.

HHS said it was disappointed by the judge’s decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “victory for the LGBTQ community and the rule of law.”

The judge “was unambiguous in ... ruling that the administration’s actions were in blatant violation of the Affordable Care Act’s protections and the Supreme Court’s recent ... decision, which affirmed that discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ included sexual orientation and gender identity,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Judge Block was nominated to the federal bench by former President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Camille made landfall, 51 years ago

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
Hurricane Camille is only one of four category 5 hurricanes to make landfall on the U.S. It’s also the second most powerful in terms of maximum wind speed and minimum pressure.

News

Ben Cline sends letter to Northam on Staunton

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

“Spirit Rock” at James Madison University sees damage

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The “Spirit Rock” at James Madison University is a symbol of expression and is constantly changing with new designs by students. Recently some of the paint on the rock appears to have been removed.

News

“Spirit Rock” at James Madison University sees damage

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The “Spirit Rock” at James Madison University is a symbol of expression and is constantly changing with new designs by students. Recently some of the paint on the rock has come off. At this time the cause is unknown. The rock was painted at the “March for Our Lives” march on the university’s campus this past June. Daerenz Lyons is the Vice President of JMU’s NAACP chapter and was at the march. “I decided to incorporate the Spirit Rock because that’s such a integrate part of JMU’s culture. People paint the rock with different things going , different situations, you know, so I was like ‘why not paint the rock for this one,‘” Lyons said. The design said “No Justice No peace” on one side and “Black Lives Matter” on the other. Daerenz Lyons believes the damage to the rock was done out of a place of hate. “We’re like okay well we’re painting over something that someone else painted so if someone else paints over what we painted like... as long as it’s still like a positive message or it’s still very inclusive like we all really, it is what it is. But, the fact that the “Black” in “Black Lives Matter” was ripped off just doesn’t sit right,” Lyons said. Lyons said he was going to paint the rock, but wanted to leave it for people to see. “I was actually myself going to paint over it yesterday, but I wanted it to sit there for a couple of days because it sat there for a couple of days before I saw it,” Lyons said. Monday the university released a statement from the Vice President of Student Affairs, Tim Miller. The statement read, “I reached out to the @jmunaacp leadership this morning to check in and see how they wanted to proceed. I have also reached out to investigate this incident and determine who did this. From there we will continue to talk with the JMU NAACP leadership on how we want to proceed. This is unacceptable and our Black students deserve better than this,” Miller said. “It’s way bigger than you, it’s way bigger than the next person and the person beside you, it’s gonna take a collaborative effort,” Lyons said. Lyons said they are planning to repaint the rock in the future, but want to wait to get more student involved.

Latest News

Weather

Hurricane Camille, 1969 Gulf Coast

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Photos taken by local weather watcher Jack Cameron. Cameron was stationed at the Seabee base in Gulfport, MS when Camille hit on 8/17/69. He took these pics a day to a week or so after it was over.

National Politics

Trump counters Biden with law-and-order message in Midwest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is zeroing in on Midwest battleground states with a tough, law-and-order message to counter former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democratic convention.

National

Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A hostage situation ended peacefully Monday morning when a man and his mother exited a home near Austin, Texas, where a day earlier three police officers had been shot and wounded.

National Politics

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that U.S. intelligence officials have described as part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

National

300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home.

Staunton

Congressman Ben Cline to write a letter to Governor Northam in regards to Staunton flood relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Rep. Cline to write a letter to Governor Northam in regards to Staunton flood relief