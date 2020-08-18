VHSL School of the Week: Turner Ashby

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Turner Ashby athletics program is performing well.

“I feel pretty good about where we are at in a lot of areas,” said Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett.

The Knights are known as a state and local power in spring sports such as baseball, softball, and track & field. TA also saw a resurgence in the school’s football program in 2019. After back-to-back two-win campaigns in 2017 and 2018, the Knights won six games during the 2019 regular season and earned a regional playoff berth.

“I was excited to see them turn it around and then the next year you start over,” said Crockett. “So they are hard at work again. We definitely have the community bought in which is good. We have a lot of kids who are involved in the offseason program.”

With the VHSL football season moved to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19, high schools are now focusing on preparation for winter sports. The Turner Ashby girls basketball program is considered to be a state title contender in 2020-2021. The Knights return the entire roster from last season’s team that went 25-5 overall and earned a spot in the Class 3 state tournament while adding players from a JV team that went undefeated in 2019-2020.

“There’s numerous variables that are playing in,” said Crockett. “Our JV team last year was undefeated and honestly was only pushed a couple of times. So that’s super exciting and then we have all these kids back from last year’s team that was in the state quarters.”

The Turner Ashby girls basketball team has a chance to bring home even more trophies for the Knights who have been racking up titles in recent years. In terms of team sports, TA has won 20 district titles, two region titles, and one state championship (baseball - 2017) since 2016. Success at Turner Ashby has been fueled by NCAA Division I talent on the Knights’ rosters. There are currently 11 former TA athletes who are competing or preparing to compete at the D1 level.

“I’m excited for any kid who decides to go in and compete in college,” said Crockett. “It’s very difficult, D3, D1, whatever. But the kids that get the opportunity to compete at the Division 1 level, that is special and I really am proud of them but I think it really is reflective more on our communities interest in these things and our coaches and our programs that do an outstanding job developing those kids and getting them ready.”

Current Turner Ashby NCAA Division I Athletes

Justin Showalter - James Madison University (Baseball)

Cody Warner - VMI (Baseball)

Jessie Knight - University of Virginia (Wrestling)

Grant Swinehart - VMI (Football)

Carley Davis - Elon (Softball)

Makayla Cyzick - Winthrop (Softball)

Cana Davis - Virginia Tech (Softball)

Ross Detamore - Furman (Football)

Sam Quesenberry - Virginia Tech (Track & Field)

Jerralee Testa - UNC Ashville (Track & Field)

Austin Buzzard - Gardner-Webb (Track & Field)

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Turner Ashby’s week as the featured high school is August 17-23.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.