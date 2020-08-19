Advertisement

Byers Street Bistro recovering from flash flood, calls this worst since opening 28 years ago

Byers Street Bistro recovering from flash flood, calls this worst since opening 28 years ago
Byers Street Bistro recovering from flash flood, calls this worst since opening 28 years ago(WVIR)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Byers Street Bistro in Staunton is rebuilding for the third time in 28 years after flooding destroyed the first floor of the restaurant.

Owner Jeff Ramsey was in the same location in Staunton’s Wharf District in 1996 for Hurricane Fran, and again for the flood of 2003, but he says this was the worst, and it happened too fast to do anything.

Ramsey estimates water reaching more than 4 1/2 feet high caused between $150,000-$175,000 in damage.

Something else that's different this time according to Ramsey is the outpouring of community support that just keeps coming in.

“This is a pretty big hit when you take in the year that we already have and on top of the flood and you know we have COVID. We were closed for 90 days. This hasn’t been my best year in business by far,” Ramsey said. “So I think that you know, as time goes along we’ll land on our feet. We’re resilient. We love Staunton, but it’s gonna take time.”

Ramsey is hoping to reopen by Labor Day weekend.

Byers Street Bistro ‘Be-Strong’ clothing is available for sale. For that as well as other information about how you can support the restaurant, visit byersstreetbistro.com.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Physicians urging people to get flu shots to prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
With some students returning to school and the fall quickly approaching it may be time for you to get your annual flu shot.

State

Patient marries her childhood sweetheart at Chippenham Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Love was in the air at Chippenham Hospital on Tuesday as a patient married her childhood sweetheart.

News

Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation prepares for JMU students’ return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has finalized their James Madison University bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Back To School

JMU students express concern after an increase of COVID-19 cases at UNC

Updated: 4 hours ago
After the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported they were converting to all virtual classes after an increase in COVID-19 cases, James Madison University students say they have concerns with returning next week.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

COVID cases in the commonwealth

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

JMU students express concern after increase of cases at UNC

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission approves Purcell Park Master Plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Park facilities would get modernized and updated, including trails, basketball and tennis courts, and especially the Kid’s Castle.

Local

Del. Runion to introduce COVID-19 limited immunity bill at special session

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Those who design, manufacture, label, or distribute any personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic would also be protected from civil claims under HB 5019.

Local

FEMA gives masks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville to distribute to nonprofits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is distributing masks to nonprofits.