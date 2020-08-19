Byers Street Bistro recovering from flash flood, calls this worst since opening 28 years ago

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Byers Street Bistro in Staunton is rebuilding for the third time in 28 years after flooding destroyed the first floor of the restaurant.

Owner Jeff Ramsey was in the same location in Staunton’s Wharf District in 1996 for Hurricane Fran, and again for the flood of 2003, but he says this was the worst, and it happened too fast to do anything.

Ramsey estimates water reaching more than 4 1/2 feet high caused between $150,000-$175,000 in damage.

Something else that's different this time according to Ramsey is the outpouring of community support that just keeps coming in.

“This is a pretty big hit when you take in the year that we already have and on top of the flood and you know we have COVID. We were closed for 90 days. This hasn’t been my best year in business by far,” Ramsey said. “So I think that you know, as time goes along we’ll land on our feet. We’re resilient. We love Staunton, but it’s gonna take time.”

Ramsey is hoping to reopen by Labor Day weekend.

Byers Street Bistro ‘Be-Strong’ clothing is available for sale. For that as well as other information about how you can support the restaurant, visit byersstreetbistro.com.

