Advertisement

Caregivers Community Network plans virtual visits for Fall

The program normally has JMU students visit the care-receiver, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will visit both the caregiver and care-receiver virtually this fall.
CCN plans for virtual visits
CCN plans for virtual visits(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Since 2001, the Caregivers Community Network, or CCN, has worked to give local caregivers a chance to take care of themselves. For the past few years, they have teamed up with the Valley Program for Aging Services to partner families with JMU students through a one-credit course.

This program class trains the students so they could visit their partnered family, to allow the caregiver to take a break.

“These students are beautiful people that are so fully engaged in this experience,” Caregivers Community Network Coordinator Kathy Guisewite said. “And a lot of times they’re very nervous at the beginning, and then as they go along and build these relationships, they just automatically fall in love with these dear ones.”

The program normally has students visit the care-receiver, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students will visit both the caregiver and care-receiver virtually this fall. These visits will promote socialization and self-care.

Guisewite says that since the pandemic started, students themselves have had to stay home and have gotten a better appreciation for the program.

“They gained such a greater insight as to the detriments of social isolation, and how we need to continue to work hard to support the families that are doing this good work,” Guisewite said.

During the hour-long, weekly virtual visits, students will go through deep breathing exercises, self-compassion and gratitude practices, as well as offer the opportunity to just laugh and talk.

According to Guisewite, when a caregiver is asked what they need most, the most common response is “a break,” and this program looks to give them that opportunity.

According to the CDC's latest research, as of August 19, 2020, 11% of U.S. adults considered suicide in June of 2020, and 30% of those adults are unpaid caregivers of adults. Guisewite followed this statistic by emphasizing how taxing being a caregiver is, saying many older adult caregivers frequently die before who they're caring for due to the overall stress and workload.

Something CCN had not been able to do in the past, but now can through the virtual setting of the program, is tend to caregivers and their families all over Virginia, and not just in Harrisonburg and Rockingham.

For more information, or to apply for the program as a caregiver, visit www.vpas.info or email Kathy Guisewite at kathy@vpas.info

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

State

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

State

UVA group proposes to remove George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee of the Native American Indigenous Studies Group at UVA is calling on the university to remove the statue.

State

Senator: ‘I will be vindicated’ in Confederate monument case

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Virginia state senator charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth says that she will beat the case.

Latest News

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

Local

Valley charter bus companies still struggling amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The motor-coach industry is still fighting for financial relief. Quick’s Bus Company in Staunton said business is not getting any better.

News

Pet of the Week - August 19

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 737 on Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Wednesday, August 19, Virginia has had 109,019 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Weather

It has been a very active hurricane season, how does the rest of the season look?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
The peak of hurricane season is approaching and it has already been a very active season with several records set. In fact, the rest of the season looks fairly active.