Chicano Boy Taco reopens after restaurant was damaged from Staunton flooding

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After closing for remodeling, Chicano Boy Taco in Staunton has reopened following recent flash flooding.

On Tuesday night, the restaurant posted to Facebook letting the community know they were back and ready for business.

Justin Hershey owns Chicano Boy Taco. The restaurant is one of more than 160 properties impacted by the flooding in Staunton. Hershey said he could not believe it when he saw three feet of water flooding the restaurant almost two weeks ago.

“I was kind of in awe of all of it. I didn’t know how to really respond. I think I was in shock more than anything,” Hershey explained.

Damage from Staunton floods on August 8 (WHSV)

Hershey said when he arrived the night of the floods, some of his staff were in trees and his store manager was on the roof.

Staff salvaged all they could in the days after the flooding and with the help of local contractors, the remodeling of Chicano Boy Taco began.

“The challenge, you know, was getting back open and now we are here to feed you. We’ll try our hardest to continue to support the community as they rebuild,” Hershey said.

Chicano Boy Taco is open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. daily except for Sundays and Mondays.

