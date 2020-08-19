Advertisement

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)
FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday, June 4, 2020 for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)
By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

Now, 130 years later, conservation experts who plan to relocate, yet preserve, the statue face the intricate logistics of disassembling and transporting it to a storage facility.

They also must ensure worker safety amid heated public debate about whether the statue is an important piece of Southern heritage or a symbol of white supremacy and racism.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in June. But the plan has been halted at least temporarily by a lawsuit.

