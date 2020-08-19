Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Stalled front will lead to a few showers and storms today

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A stalled front will be nearby today which will increase our shower and storm chance for the day. Another disturbance will approach the area for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s with areas of fog and a few scattered showers, isolated storm. Mostly cloudy and mild for the day. Staying in the 60s for the morning with a few batches of showers. It won’t be raining the whole morning.

A few waves of showers with an embedded storm for the afternoon. However, with some sunshine temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A few spots in the Northern Valley may rise into the low 80s with a bit more sunshine.

Best chance of rain is before sunset, about 8pm. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with some clearing into early Thursday. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see activity later today.
Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see activity later today.(WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day. The front will stall just south of the area, close enough to keep the clouds in place but far enough to keep the day dry. Mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Comfortable overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The front will be far enough away from us on Thursday, which means a fairly dry day. Likely staying mostly cloudy though.
The front will be far enough away from us on Thursday, which means a fairly dry day. Likely staying mostly cloudy though.(WHSV)

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Not a complete washout but there will be scattered activity in the area. A few storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mild start in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch the WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Farmers picking up the pieces in Iowa after millions of acres of crops destroyed

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Maki
Millions of Iowa crop acres were damaged in the Monday, Aug. 10 Derecho. Early estimates from the state’s Secretary of Agriculture found roughly 14 million acres of insured crops were damaged, with the majority being corn fields.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Weather

Hurricane Camille, a look back 51 years later

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
It’s now been 51 years, since one the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the United States. Hurricane Camille, the category five hurricane struck the Gulf Coast on August 17, 1969. The next night, 10-31" of rain fell in parts of Virginia.

Latest News

Forecast

Noon Weather - August 18

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Morning Weather - August 18

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

That umbrella will be your friend this week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
Rather crisp under clear skies overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s for our West Virginia locations, mid to upper 50s for the Valley with a few spots at 60. A few areas of fog after midnight. TUESDAY: Starting out the morning with temperature rising into the 60s and patchy fog. A secondary front will stall near the region Tuesday through the end of the week. Sunny to start and then clouds building in for the day. A few isolated, spotty showers and an isolated storm generally after about 2pm and this will continue into the evening. Still a warm day despite the activity, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. Activity will be more spotty for the day and will continue through about midnight but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with fog.

Weather

Fire tornadoes in massive wildfires out west

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Steve Timko
The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday warned of a tornado caused by the Loyalton Fire in California west of Reno

Weather

Hurricane Camille made landfall, 51 years ago

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz
Hurricane Camille is only one of four category 5 hurricanes to make landfall on the U.S. It’s also the second most powerful in terms of maximum wind speed and minimum pressure.

Weather

Hurricane Camille, 1969 Gulf Coast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
Photos taken by local weather watcher Jack Cameron. Cameron was stationed at the Seabee base in Gulfport, MS when Camille hit on 8/17/69. He took these pics a day to a week or so after it was over.