First Alert Forecast: Stalled front will lead to a few showers and storms today

(WHSV) - A stalled front will be nearby today which will increase our shower and storm chance for the day. Another disturbance will approach the area for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s with areas of fog and a few scattered showers, isolated storm. Mostly cloudy and mild for the day. Staying in the 60s for the morning with a few batches of showers. It won’t be raining the whole morning.

A few waves of showers with an embedded storm for the afternoon. However, with some sunshine temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A few spots in the Northern Valley may rise into the low 80s with a bit more sunshine.

Best chance of rain is before sunset, about 8pm. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with some clearing into early Thursday. Lows in the low to mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see activity later today. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Starting out the day mild in the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day. The front will stall just south of the area, close enough to keep the clouds in place but far enough to keep the day dry. Mild with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Comfortable overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The front will be far enough away from us on Thursday, which means a fairly dry day. Likely staying mostly cloudy though. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Not a complete washout but there will be scattered activity in the area. A few storms through midnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A mild start in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm for the day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. A great day to get out and enjoy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.