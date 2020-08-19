Advertisement

Grant County teacher arrested for sexual assault

School officials said McNemar taught for the school division over the past three years.
School officials said McNemar taught for the school division over the past three years.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — A teacher at Petersburg High School in Grant Count was arrested last week and is facing several charges related to sexual assault.

28-year-old Jonathan Michael McNemar is charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse by a guardian, displaying obscene matter to a minor and soliciting a minor via computer.

McNemar was arrested on Aug. 10.

The school division said McNemar had been a social studies teacher at Petersburg High School for the past three years. Doug Lambert, division superintendent, said McNemar has been suspended from his role.

“The allegations, if true is shocking and wholly unacceptable of anyone let alone an employee of our school system,” Lambert said. “The employee will be dealt with in accordance with personnel laws that govern school employees.”

McNemar is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.

Lamber said more action will take place from the school division on the matter at next week’s board meeting on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Weather

Valley farmers see success and struggles during 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
For Valley farmers, weather always plays a significant role with the crops they grow.

Weather

Investing in flood insurance after recent flooding

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With recent flash flooding in our area and other parts of Virginia, it may be a good time to look into flood insurance.

State

Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

Latest News

Local

Caregivers Community Network plans virtual visits for Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The program normally has JMU students visit the care-receiver, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fall, students will visit both the caregiver and care-receiver virtually.

State

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

State

UVA group proposes to remove George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee of the Native American Indigenous Studies Group at UVA is calling on the university to remove the statue.

State

Senator: ‘I will be vindicated’ in Confederate monument case

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Virginia state senator charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth says that she will beat the case.

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

Local

Valley charter bus companies still struggling amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The motor-coach industry is still fighting for financial relief. Quick’s Bus Company in Staunton said business is not getting any better.