Grant County teacher arrested for sexual assault

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — A teacher at Petersburg High School in Grant Count was arrested last week and is facing several charges related to sexual assault.

28-year-old Jonathan Michael McNemar is charged with sexual assault, sexual abuse by a guardian, displaying obscene matter to a minor and soliciting a minor via computer.

McNemar was arrested on Aug. 10.

The school division said McNemar had been a social studies teacher at Petersburg High School for the past three years. Doug Lambert, division superintendent, said McNemar has been suspended from his role.

“The allegations, if true is shocking and wholly unacceptable of anyone let alone an employee of our school system,” Lambert said. “The employee will be dealt with in accordance with personnel laws that govern school employees.”

McNemar is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.

Lamber said more action will take place from the school division on the matter at next week’s board meeting on Aug. 25.

