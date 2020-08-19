Harrisonburg City Council updates plans on CARES act funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg is receiving an additional $4.6 million in CARES Act funding.

Harrisonburg City Council met Tuesday in a work session to discuss the money and how best to distribute it.

Council unanimously agreed to create a committee featuring people from local businesses and organizations in the city, to let them have a say in where the additional $4.6 million in the state’s allocation of federal funding will go.

“I think that with this much money coming into the city, we need to reach as many people who are in need as possible,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “I simply do not want to just add on to what we did the first round.”

Along with creating a task force, the council also plans on looking at the city of Roanoke as an example of what they can do with the funding.

The city’s next discussion of deciding what to do with the funding will be Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the next council meeting.

