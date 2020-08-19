Harrisonburg City Public Schools updates plan for some students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg school leaders continue to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

In a work session Tuesday night, the city’s school board focused on pre-k and kindergarten students.

Board members said they have a firm commitment of iPads for those students as well as a better plan for pre-k learning, featuring a combination of two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning each week.

“A student would go to school in-person, Monday-Tuesday, or Thursday-Friday,” Patrick Lintner, the Harrisonburg City Schools chief academic officer, said. “We feel good about that plan, and if we need to pivot one way or another that certainly is a possibility.”

The first day of preschool in Harrisonburg is scheduled for Sept. 14.

