Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation prepares for JMU students’ return

HDPT bus
HDPT bus(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has finalized their James Madison University bus routes for the upcoming school year.

Elliot Menge is the transit superintendent of the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation.

“Safety is our number one concern and this year, more than ever, health and sanitation fall in to the safety category,” Menge said.

On the JMU routes, the safety measures already in place will continue such as masks onboard, enter and exit through rear entrance, some chairs marked off, and a limit for passengers on the bus.

“We are looking at a maximum passenger limit. That number can change overtime just as circumstances change. Currently though, that is an 18 passenger maximum,” Menge said.

Each JMU route bus will have a designated time to be cleaned during the day and Menge said students may want to plan ahead.

“When you know which route you’re going to use to get to and from campus, to and from work, to and from the store, check that route. And we’ve noted on the schedule when that bus will have a sanitation break,” Menge said.

As for routes elsewhere in the city, HDPT will continue the measures taken this summer.

“The city routes are more often used for the city residents to get to work and things like that. We knew that sacrificing service there would be a big hit,” Menge said.

City buses will continue being swapped throughout the day for cleaning.

“Our goal in the entire planning process with JMU coming back, with the JMU routes coming back online and with our city routes still running was to sacrifice as little service as possible,” Menge said. “We know that there’s a lot to learn from this and we’re open to every single thing. If we make some mistakes, we’ll learn from them. If we do the right thing, we’ll learn from that as well,” Menge said.

