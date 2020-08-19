Advertisement

Investing in flood insurance after recent flooding

With recent flash flooding in our area and other parts of Virginia, it may be a good time to look into flood insurance.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WHSV) — With recent flash flooding in our area and other parts of Virginia, it may be a good time to look into flood insurance.

Blue Ridge Insurance Services says that flood insurance is required if the mortgage company deems it necessary. That would be in low-lying areas that are high risk. Areas in a high-risk flood zone include Downtown Staunton and near Blacks Run in Harrisonburg.

It’s not something every homeowner has, however.

“A lot of I would say as far as our book of business here at Blue Ridge Insurance is that not a lot of people have flood insurance,” said Kim Carderelli, a personal alliance insurance agent at Blue Ridge Insurance Services.

“One, I think a misunderstanding or misconception is people will think that I’m not near a body of water, my house is not right beside, you know, a creek or river or whatever and then they may not feel they are in a high-risk flood zone,” said Carderelli.

If you want to get flood insurance and live in a low-risk area, it would be much cheaper than high-risk zones. Insurance would be activated 30 days after purchase unless you are moving into a new home.

