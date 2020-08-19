Advertisement

It has been a very active hurricane season, how does the rest of the season look?

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The peak of hurricane season is approaching and it has already been a very active season with several records set. In fact, the rest of the season looks fairly active.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th, with the peak roughly from mid August through late October.

A look at tropical climatology.
A look at tropical climatology.(WHSV)

It’s important to understand that tropical systems can and have developed outside of “hurricane season” which is always why it’s important to be prepared.

We have already seen 11 named storms. In fact, the season was off to an early start with tropical storms Arthur and Bertha, which developed on May 16th and 27th respectively. Interestingly, this is the 6th consecutive year with a system developing before the start of the season. Tropical storm Cristobal became the earliest third named storm on record when it formed on June 2nd.

Several more systems have developed since then and we are already as far down the name list as October in an average hurricane season according to the National Hurricane Center. Another thing to note is that only 2 named storms form on average by early August. Of the 11 named storms, 2 were hurricanes (Hanna became a Hurricane on July 25th and Isaias became a Hurricane on July 31st).

Tropical StatisticsNamed StormsHurricanesMajor Hurricanes (Cat 3+)
2020 Hurricane Season (As of 8/19)1120
Average Hurricane Season (Last 30 Years)1273
2020 Hurricane Season Forecast (NOAA)19-257-113-6
Hurricane Season Records28 (2005)15 (2005)8 (1950)

As you can see, 2005 set many records and is known as the most active hurricane season in recorded history. It was the first time that a tropical storm was named using the greek alphabet (Alpha).

NOAA’s latest outlook released on August 6th called for an “extremely active hurricane season”. In fact according to NOAA the latest outlook is “One of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22 year history of hurricane outlooks”. Warmer than average ocean temperatures and a lack of wind shear (change in wind speed with height) are just a few of the factors which is why forecasters are calling for an active rest of the season.

Most of the Atlantic basin is above average in terms of water temperature. Tropical systems thrive on warm ocean water which provide energy.
Most of the Atlantic basin is above average in terms of water temperature. Tropical systems thrive on warm ocean water which provide energy.(WHSV)

We are watching three more areas of interest over the next several days where development is possible. Stay with WHSV and the First Alert Storm Team as we progress through the rest of hurricane season, we will be sure to keep you updated.

The tropical outlook from August 19th shows three areas of interest.
The tropical outlook from August 19th shows three areas of interest.(WHSV)

