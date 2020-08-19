Advertisement

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.(WhiteHouse.gov)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
(CNN) - The U.S. military is investigating a report of a possible drone flying close to Air Force One.

People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

A witness says it was in the air a short distance below and off to the side of the plane.

A drone coming close to Air Force One is a major security breach. They are banned in the restricted national security airspace around Washington.

The White House has declined to comment.

A U.S. official says a sensor system would have detected an unauthorized airborne object, and after reviewing the initial feeds, the computers didn’t show anything. But they are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

