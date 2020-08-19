Advertisement

Patient marries her childhood sweetheart at Chippenham Hospital

Love was in the air at Chippenham Hospital on Tuesday as a patient married her childhood sweetheart.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Love was in the air at Chippenham Hospital on Tuesday as a patient married her childhood sweetheart.

The hospital posted on Facebook saying its patient, Patricia Malpass, and her now-husband, Bill Keller, were childhood sweethearts 50 years ago but lost contact.

They were able to reconnect, and he popped the question on a private jet on their way home from Chicago.

“The wedding was scheduled for next week, but Patricia had medical issues that put her in the hospital so they decided this morning to seize the day,” the post said.

Hospital staff got the bride a veil and decorated the room, while nurses gave her away and team members served as ring bearer. The ceremony was performed by the hospital chaplain.

The hospital said The Mixing Bowl helped out with a last-minute wedding cake.

“We were honored to be part of Mr. & Mrs. Keller’s day. Congratulations!” the post said.

