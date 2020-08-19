Advertisement

Physicians urging people to get flu shots to prepare for upcoming flu season

Local physicians are recommending everyone get their flu shot this year.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With some students returning to school and the fall quickly approaching, it may be time for you to get your annual flu shot. Local physicians are recommending everyone get their flu shot this year.

The CDC recommends everyone six months or over should be vaccinated for the flu.

“It’s more important than ever before in order to get protection from flu and reduce the risk of becoming infected with both viruses at the same time as well as developing complications from the flu that would then make you more susceptible to complications from COVID-19,” Dr. Amanda Adkins with Mountain Ridge Pediatrics said.

Dr. Gina Engel is a primary care doctor for UVA Primary Care Waynesboro. She says no one is completely sure what to expect this year but flu vaccines can conserve resources.

“It will keep hospitals available and physicians available to help care for people if they are sick from COVID,” Dr. Engel explained.

Even if you don’t get a flu shot this fall, Dr. Engel still recommends trying to get vaccinated.

“It takes about two weeks to be effective so if we can protect you, the sooner the better. ”

Dr. Engel says flu shots at Waynesboro Primary care are expected to be available after September 1.

