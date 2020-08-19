Advertisement

Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT April O'Quinn was one of five winners in the "Heroes with Heart" contest held by American Girl.
Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT April O'Quinn was one of five winners in the "Heroes with Heart" contest held by American Girl.(Richmond Ambulance Authority)
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

April O’Quinn, an EMT with the Richmond Ambulance Authority, was nominated by her niece, Lacey. Families were asked to nominate a hero who makes a difference in their lives and goes “above and beyond.”

Nominators like Lacey had to submit a photo and answer how their nominee was supporting the community by late June. Last month, O’Quinn received an exciting phone call from her niece — letting her know she was one of five heroes who won the contest.

“Lacey was on the other side screaming that we had won! I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say so instead I cried for her,” O’Quinn said. “The excitement and smiles as she opened her hero doll was all worth it.”

Grand prize winners received a custom-made American Girl doll and outfit in their hero’s likeness. Nominators also receive a $200 American Girl gift card.

“We at the Richmond Ambulance Authority are so excited for April and her niece Lacey,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker. “We’re thankful American Girl held a contest to recognize our frontline heroes and are thrilled to have one of our employees represent EMS.”

To learn more about the contest, visit americangirl.com/heroes.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Weather

Valley farmers see success and struggles during 2020

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
For Valley farmers, weather always plays a significant role with the crops they grow.

Weather

Investing in flood insurance after recent flooding

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With recent flash flooding in our area and other parts of Virginia, it may be a good time to look into flood insurance.

Local

Grant County teacher arrested for sexual assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
A teacher at Petersburg High School in Grant Count was arrested last week and is facing several charges related to sexual assault.

Latest News

Local

Caregivers Community Network plans virtual visits for Fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The program normally has JMU students visit the care-receiver, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Fall, students will visit both the caregiver and care-receiver virtually.

State

Detailed plans in place for careful removal of Lee statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denise Lavoie and Sarah Rankin, Associated Press
When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the towering monument was assembled and erected.

State

UVA group proposes to remove George Rogers Clark Memorial Statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee of the Native American Indigenous Studies Group at UVA is calling on the university to remove the statue.

State

Senator: ‘I will be vindicated’ in Confederate monument case

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Virginia state senator charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth says that she will beat the case.

Back To School

Waynesboro Public Schools releases community survey on virtual learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
It showed that families were mostly wondering how instruction and participation would work.

News

Pet of the Week - August 19

Updated: 5 hours ago