Senator: ‘I will be vindicated’ in Confederate monument case

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state senator charged with damaging a Confederate monument in Portsmouth says that she will beat the case.

Sen. Louise Lucas said Tuesday that the charges against her are “an unnecessary nuisance” and that she “will be vindicated.”

Police in Portsmouth said Monday that they charged the Democratic lawmaker and several others with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

The charges stem from a June protest at a Confederate memorial in Portsmouth.

Heads of Confederate statues were ripped off. And one statue was pulled down, critically injuring a protester.

Lucas’s allies say the charges are political and suspiciously coincide with a special legislative session on police reform.

