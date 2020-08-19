Some Augusta County court cases rescheduled due to flooding

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County General District Court building will be closed for the rest of the week due to continued flood damage recovery.

All cases in general district court and juvenile and domestic relations court will be rescheduled.

Judges will meet this weekend to decide when the building can reopen.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Release August 19:

Due to the continued flood damage the Augusta County General District Court building will be CLOSED Thursday and Friday, August 20th and 21st, 2020. All cases in General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be rescheduled. The local judges will be meeting over the weekend and make a decision on when the building will open. If you have any questions please call the General District Court at 540-245-5300 or the JDR Court at 540-245-5306.

The Augusta County Circuit Court will operate as normal.

