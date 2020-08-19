Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

